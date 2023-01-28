Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone’s film sees first drop in collection; Details inside

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham witnessed its first dip in collections at the box office on Friday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film which earned over Rs 50 crore for two days, reportedly saw a drop in numbers on its third day at the box office. According to reports on boxofficeindia.com, the early estimates round off to approximately Rs 35-36 crore.

This drop in figures was likely because Friday was a working day. However, it’s expected that Pathaan’s collections will rise during the weekend.

Also Read Pathaan Movie Review: A box office hit that defies logic

With this, the overall collection has reached an estimated Rs 158-159 crore nett. Pathaan has smashed the record held by KGF 2 which earned an estimated Rs 140.50 crore nett in its first weekend.

With Saturday and Sunday, we can expect the numbers to grow and reach the Rs 200 crore nett mark today. It will come as no surprise if the film goes on to register a blockbuster weekend and ends Sunday with collections over Rs 250 crore nett.

On Day 2, Pathaan collected Rs 68 crore nett (Hindi format), while its dubbed formats earned Rs 2.5 crore nett.

Also Read Pathaan is the biggest Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema. Here are the details

Reacting to the success of the film, director Siddharth said in a statement, “Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can’t plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind.”

With ‘Pathaan’, Siddharth Anand becomes the only Hindi film director to have two back-to-back 50 crore+ openers to his credit.