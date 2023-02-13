scorecardresearch
Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film sees a massive jump on third Saturday, hits Rs 924 crores mark globally

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and YRF is now aiming to join the coveted Rs 1000 crore club after an incredible 18-day run at the ticket counters.

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s film sees a massive jump on third Saturday, hits Rs 924 crores mark globally
Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s film sees a huge jump on third Saturday

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan has now collected 924 crore gross worldwide and is expected to do superb business again on Sunday! 

Pathaan, on its third Saturday, saw a massive jump at the box office. It collected 11.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 11 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.25 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $42.85 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 476.05 crore (Hindi – 459.25 crore, Dubbed – 16.80 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 924 crore (India gross : 572 crore, overseas : 352 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 11:05 IST