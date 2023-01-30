Pathaan Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 550 crore worldwide; To become biggest Bollywood grosser

Pathaan Box Office Collections Day 5: Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles has been crushing records since its release on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the spy-thriller minted around Rs 65 crore on the fifth day (Sunday). On the day of its release, Pathaan opened at Rs 57 crore, it earned Rs 70 crore on its second day, Rs 39 crore on its third day, and picked up again over the weekend with Rs 53 crore.

Pathaan box office collection over the extended weekend has crossed the Rs 280 crore mark in India itself.

The spy-thriller became the fastest film in history to enter the Rs 200 crore club beating KGF 2 and Baahubali 2’s Hindi versions, which crossed the mark on their day fifth and sixth, respectively.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared early estimates for the film and wrote, “#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: Rs 60 cr to Rs 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower.”

According to Box Office India, “Now it’s about becoming the BIGGEST Hindi grosser in India and if all goes well then after almost 6 years the title of BIGGEST GROSSER will be back with an original HINDI film where it RIGHTFULLY belongs. This title in Overseas is certain but in India, there is still work to do hopefully the next few days will ensure it will reach there.”

About Pathaan

Pathaan marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting. His last film Zero didn’t do well at the box office and managed to earn Rs 88.74 crore in India. Prior to that, SRK’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, which was released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

For the unversed, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.