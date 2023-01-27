Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s film crosses Rs 70 crore on day 2

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, has become the biggest-ever Hindi film in India and worldwide. On its second day, the film collected approximately Rs 70 crore nett, which was a holiday on account of Republic Day, Box Office India said. It also reported that the exact figures could be even higher as various sectors in the South saw huge crowds pouring in on the second day of the film’s release.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the figures are in the range of Rs 65-70 crore nett, which makes the film’s combined two-day collections more than Rs 120 crore. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the numbers from the three national multiplex chains (PVR, Inox and Cinepolis) on Twitter and claimed that on the second day, the film made Rs 32.40 crore only from these chains.

As per Bollywood Hungama, YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan made Rs 29.25 crore on its second day of release, and the same studio’s War made Rs 24.35 crore on day two.

On Thursday, YRF celebrated “the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema worldwide gross” with Rs 106 crore. Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore nett on its opening day, which was a working day.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava gave the film 3 stars for bringing Bollywood back to its normal but also said that the film ‘defies logic” “The film might become a blockbuster, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and his massive fan following. Other than that, the weak plot, cliché, and at times cheap dialogues, and gravity and logic-defying illogical scenes, would not have worked for the current-day audience who no longer want masala-Bollywood films,” read a part of her review.