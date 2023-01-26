Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s film opens at Rs 55 crore; likely to enter Rs 100 crore club on Republic Day

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screens in a full-fledged role after four long years. While the film has been receiving mixed responses from the audience and critics, Pataan has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. According to trade reports, the Siddharth Anand directorial collected has broken the first-day records of KGF 2 Hindi (2022) and War (2019) which collected Rs 52 crore (nett) and Rs 50 crore (nett) upon their release.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that Pathaan earned Rs 54 crore on the opening day in India. His tweet read, “#Pathaan Day 1 India, opening Rs 54 Crs Nett..A new All-time record.. Early estimates (sic).”

Pathaan has already posted the biggest numbers for a Hindi film of the pandemic and post-pandemic eras, and the biggest opening day figures of Shah Rukh’s career, overtaking Happy New Year (Rs 44 crore).

Pathaan was released on Wednesday, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, and backed up Yash Raj Films.

As per a report by Box Office India, “Pathaan has recorded a phenomenal opening day at the box office as it takes a ₹50-51 crore nett collection in its Hindi version, as per early estimates.” The report added that the action film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has smashed non-holiday records by leaps and bounds as Bahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) was the biggest non-holiday opener before Pathaan. The 2017 period film is directed by SS Rajamouli.

As per YRF, the exhibitors decided to increase the 300 shows of Pathaan after witnessing positive footfall. The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats. Domestic – 5,500 Screens, International – 2,500 Screens. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema. This makes it the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally. For Pathaan to shatter records in this fashion on a non holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay, provided we make films that entice people to come to the cinemas to witness a never seen before experience that entertains them thoroughly.“

He adds, “We, at YRF, are thrilled with the start that the film has got across India and we are hopeful that Pathaan brings joy to cine-goers globally in the days to come! Pathaan is the fourth film of our YRF Spy Universe and we are thrilled that we have been able to elevate the cinematic experience of audiences with each film from this franchise. We humbly share this moment with all the stake-holders of the film who have given their blood, sweat and tears to give people a movie-going experience like never before.”

In its review, the financialexpress.com wrote. “The credit for the film should go to Shah Rukh Khan and his massive fan following, other than that, Pathaan has a weak plot, cliché, and at times cheap dialogues, and gravity and logic-defying illogical scenes.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The other parts were Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. SRk’s Pathaan tells the story of an exiled RAW agent named Pathaan, played by SRK, who fights a terror organisation named Outfit X that is planning attacks on India. As per Times Now, the OTT rights of the film have already been sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crore, and it is likely to premiere digitally in April.