Pathaan Advance Ticket Booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 14 crore; Set to break Brahmastra’s record

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, is one of the most awaited Hindi films of 2023. Going by Pathaan’s advance ticket sales, the film is expected to get a bumper opening at the box office.

As per reports, the Hindi and Telugu versions of Pathaan have sold the maximum tickets. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed a gross collection of Rs 14.66 crore. Out of this Rs 14.66 crore, Rs 1.79 ore comes from the NCR region and Rs 1.74 crore from Mumbai. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are also major contributors to the advanced sales figures. As per Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan will open with around Rs 40 crore on day one, just behind Shah Rukh’s biggest debut, Happy New Year.

In 2022, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor collected Rs 19.66 crore in advance sales. The third-biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 6.55 crore from advance bookings, and Laal Singh Chaddha managed to mint Rs 5.52 crore in advance business.

The film marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after a gap of over four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a spy thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Ashish Saksena, COO of Cinemas, BookMyShow, on Friday shared that the film has already sold 400,000 tickets in advance sales on the online ticketing platform in less than 36 hours of tickets going live. He said, “The response across India has been phenomenal with Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Lucknow and Chennai leading the charge on ticket sales. South India has been particularly impressive showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing 26% of the overall advance sales so far. With more screens set to open for advance sales over the weekend, we are confident that Pathaan is set to take the box office by storm.”

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25.