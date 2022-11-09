scorecardresearch
‘Partners in crime’: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon open up about their special bond in Bhediya BTS clip

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan also revealed that their favourite song from Bhediya is ‘Apna Bana Le’.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
A still from Bhediya

The makers of Bhediya have just released an exclusive behind the scenes snippet of the film. Featuring leads Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at their candid best, the clip sees them disclose some interesting tid-bits about each other.

While Varun admits that both he and Kriti have grown as actors over the years, Kriti cheekily remarks how Varun has become a better listener. The two stars also reveal their favourite song from Bhediya, which turns out to be the recently released ‘Apna Bana Le’.

Talking about their unique rapport, Varun Dhawan says, “Kriti and I are working together after six years. While not much has changed in that time, we now communicate even more effortlessly with each other, and this shows in our chemistry. Funnily enough, this is one of the reasons our director was worried that we might exude too much chemistry in the film”.

Echoing similar thoughts, Kriti Sanon says, “Varun and I have genuinely been very good friends since Dilwale. We are extremely comfortable with each other, and that comfort translates beautifully on screen. We play off each other amazingly. We worked together after 6 years, and in these 6 years we’ve grown as people, and as actors, and our bond has only strengthened! I had a blast working with him!”

May it be off screen or on screen, Varun’s natural charm and Kriti’s endearing personality sure does make for a great combo! If the behind the scenes footage is any indication, this jodi is all set to howl into our hearts this November!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.

