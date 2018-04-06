Parole movie review: Mammootty wins hearts as Sakhavu Alex in this melodrama

Parole movie review: The much-awaited movie Parole starring Mammootty in the lead role released on April 6, 2018. (Source: IE)

Parole movie review: The much-awaited movie Parole starring Mammootty in the lead role released on April 6, 2018. The second big release of Mammootty in 2018, Parole is based on the tale of Sakhavu Alex and manages to entertain the viewers for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Parole is different from a usual Mammootty movie and wasn’t billed as a mass entertainer, the megastar has been part of lately but has all the ingredients of his other films.

Parole stars by introducing Alex (Mammootty) who is a much-loved prisoner. His backstory reveals how Alex had ended up in a prison. A farmer by profession, Alex was living a peaceful life with his wife and sister but a few events turn his life upside down.

The first half of the movie is slightly slow as the director tries to build up the pace. The interval comes at an interesting point where the audiences are left in shock with a scene that sets up the second half of the movie nicely.

There are two bone-crunching, high-flying, slow-motion action sequences, several Good Samaritan acts and a romance where the female protagonist is blown away by the hero’s idealism, everything that you are used to of seeing in a Mammootty movie.

Parole is directed by Sharrath Sandith with whom the actor has been collaborating for the last decade for advertisements. In fact, some of Mammootty’s best ads have been directed by Sharrath, who had also helmed the Vaikittu Entha Parupaadi and with Mohanlal.

Sharrath does a decent job with his debut directorial feature film. He is let down by the script at some parts where the movie distracts from the central plot, interrupting its flow.

Apart from Mammootty, the movie also stars Miya who plays the actor’s sister and Ineya his wife. Suraj Venjaramoodu has a pivotal role as Varghese, whose shady actions have far-reaching repercussions for Alex’s family