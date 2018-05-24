Parmanu box-office collection prediction: John Abraham starrer faces ‘Solo’ test, may earn around Rs 4 cr on day 1

Parmanu box office collection: The movie is expected to earn around Rs 4 cr. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Parmanu box-office collection prediction: After a number of controversies and delays, John Abraham’s ‘Parmanu – The Pokhran Story’ is finally set to hit the theatres this Friday along with ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and ‘Bioscopewala’. Parmanu was involved in a tussle between John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment with the latter pulling out of the project. The trailer was released earlier this month and has been received well. The film falls in the same genre as Madras Cafe and might do well on box office if not break any records.

According to film and trade business analyst Girish Johar, Parmanu – The Pokhran Story will end up earning somewhere around Rs 4 crore on day 1. He told FinancialExpress.com that a good word of mouth can help the movie pick in the later shows and over the weekend.

“I feel that Parmanu should do somewhere around the Rs 4-crore mark. If the word of mouth is good and the content is appreciated, it can pick up in the later shows. But, it should have a Rs 4 crore start,” Johar said.

Parmanu is based around an interesting subject and also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani apart from John Abraham. Leading up to the release, the filmmakers managed to stay in news due to various controversies. However, Johar believes that ultimately it is the content of the movie that will decide its box-office collection.

“Whatever the controversy, it also helped in publicity. At the end of the day, people only get aware of the film. But, there have been instances in the past where people watch the film only if the content is good. All these things may create awareness but at the end of the day, it is the film that has to create the magic at the box-office,” he added.

Watch Parmanu trailer here:

Even though John Abraham has been around for almost 15 years now, he doesn’t have too many solo hits to his name apart from Force and Rocky Handsome. It will be interesting to see if the actor manages to pull crowds to theatres with Parmanu.

One small test Parmanu faces on the box-office is ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, a film from arguably the world’s most loved franchise. However, the competition is likely to be limited to big cities. “Star Wars is a big franchise globally but in India, even in the previous outings, it hasn’t done exceptionally well. So, maybe in the English markets, Parmanu will face some kind of competition from it,” Johar said.

Solo would see Alden Ehrenreich playing the character of a young Han Solo. The movie also stars Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson in important roles.

The third release of the week is Bioscopewala. Directed by Deb Medhekar, the film is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala and has an exciting star cast of Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain and Brijendra Kala. However, due to its niche content, the film is unlikely to mint a lot of money.

“Bioscopewala has a limited appeal but there is a strong buzz and the trailer has been received well. The cast also looks exciting and though for a limited set of audiences, it is niche content,” Johar added.

Another positive for Parmanu is that Raazi, which has earned over Rs 88 crore so far, would be entering its third week and has started to lose momentum while Deadpool 2 which minted Rs 33.40 crore on its opening weekend would also be running out of gas due to its adult content.

“Deadpool has a limited market and whatever it has done is primarily from the English version. The Hindi and regional versions have not been up to the mark,” Johar said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has predicted that Parmanu would earn somewhere around Rs 3-4 crore as it was given only a couple of weeks window for promotion and the subject too is not that universal to bring in massive opening footfalls from Friday itself.