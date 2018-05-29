Parmanu Box Office Collection: Not like blast! John Abraham starrer earns Rs 24.88 crore, shows steady growth

Parmanu Box Office Collection: John Abraham, Diana Penty starrer film was released on May 25. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Parmanu Box Office Collection: Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Parmanu starring John Abraham and Diana Penty in the lead role has earned Rs 24.88 crore over a competitive first weekend. The film was released on May 25, faced tough competition due to IPL semi-finals and final. This is Abraham’s comeback movie after a break of almost two years. The actor was last seen opposite Sonakshi Sinha in Force 2 that released on November 18, 2016. The opening day of the film did not fare well as it only managed to earn Rs 4.82 crore on the first day. However, as the weekend flew by, earning of the film increased and at the end of its opening weekend, the Box Office collection of the film was Rs 20.78 crore.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, took to Twitter earlier today to share the numbers of the film after day 4. He shared a post saying, “Parmanu has a SUPER-STRONG Mon… Has 14.94% decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]… The glowing word of mouth has helped consolidate its position… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 24.88 cr. India biz.”

On Monday while sharing weekend collection of the film, Adarsh said, “RESPECTABLE TOTAL’ that the film managed to reach amid such a crucial weekend. He shared a post saying, “#Parmanu crosses ₹ 20 cr mark… RESPECTABLE TOTAL… Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard… Weekdays crucial… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

After the release of the film, Adarsh had said that the business of Parmanu could have suffered more due to the IPL semi-final and limited promotions. But as the days have passed, the word of month publicity for the film seems to be doing well as the collection of the film is steadily growing. Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran was originally supposed to be released in the month of February, however, due to rift between its producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment it had to see a lot of ups and downs. This is why the release was shifted to May 2018.