Parmanu Box Office Collection: John Abraham starrer sees explosive growth, earns over Rs 20 crore

Parmanu Box Office Collection: After almost 2 years, actor John Abraham is back on the silver screen with Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu, that also stars Cocktail actress Diana Penty, hit the screens on May 25. The movie opened to tough competition over the weekend due to IPL 2018 finals and had earned Rs 4.82 crore on its opening day. However, as the weekend flew by, the earning of the film increased and the weekend Box Office collection of the film now stands at Rs 20.78 crore. Prior to this, John Abraham had appeared in Abhinay Deo’s directorial Force 2 alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to talk about the ‘RESPECTABLE TOTAL’ that the film managed to reach amid such a crucial weekend. He shared a post saying, “#Parmanu crosses ₹ 20 cr mark… RESPECTABLE TOTAL… Limited promotion/awareness + #IPL semi-finals [Fri] and #IPL finals [Sun] hit biz hard… Weekdays crucial… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr. Total: ₹ 20.78 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

After the second day of the film, Adarsh had said, “Solid word of mouth catches up… SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2… Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals… A stronghold on Mon could make up for revenue loss… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz.”

The business of Parmanu could have suffered more due to the IPL semi-final and limited promotions. But this John Abraham film looks like it can beat all odds. “Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hit the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1… Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz,” wrote Adarsh after the opening day of the film.

Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran saw its fair share a lot of ups and downs earlier in the year due to a tussle between its producers JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. While the film was supposed to be released in the month of February, this rift between the two parties delayed the release to May. Reports claimed that KriArj had filed an FIR against John Abraham. However, JA Entertainment issued a strong rebuttal saying, “This is with reference to the media reports stating that an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered at the Khar Police Station against Mr. John Abraham and his production house, JA Entertainment. We would like to categorically state that this statement is factually incorrect and misleading.”