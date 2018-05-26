Parmanu box office collection day 1: John Abraham starrer gets decent opening despite IPL playoff, earns this much

Parmanu box office collection day 1: John Abraham and Daina Penty starrer, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran hit 1935 screens on Friday amid the excitement around IPL semi-final playoff.

Parmanu box office collection day 1: John Abraham and Daina Penty starrer, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran hit 1935 screens on Friday amid the excitement around IPL semi-final playoff between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday evening. The film got a decent opening despite limited promotion. With a collection of Rs 4.82 crore on its opening day, the film managed to have a fine start on the silver screen. The film, which was released on May 25, kept the audience entertained on the day 1 even though it didn’t feature many big stars apart from John Abraham.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced day 1 collection. “Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1… Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz,” he wrote. However, giving the film an outstanding rating, Adarsh said, “One of the best films to come out of the Hindi film industry… The film is gripping in its entirety, but the climax takes the film to another level… Deserves a standing ovation… DON’T MISS IT!”

Earlier, trade analyst Girish Johar had said that despite the controversy that led up to its release, Parmanu has been able to generate a lot of positive buzz with its trailers and promotional interviews.

The film has also opened against the Hollywood release Deadpool 2 and Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, which have already minted gold even in their second and third weeks respectively. Parmanu: The story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear tests held by the Indian Army 20 years ago in May 1998 at Pokhran. It has received decent reviews from critics.

Happy with the response, the film’s lead actor, John who has also produced the film, said in a media statement that nothing could make him happier than the validation of the efforts to celebrate the unsung heroes by the audience across India, “I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them,” John was quoted by bollywoodlife.com as saying.

Besides John Abraham and Diana Penty, the film also stars Boman Irani in a significant role.