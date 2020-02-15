Parikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Ehsaan Noorani, rock fans condole sudden demise

Sonam Sherpa (Courtesy: Instagram / Parikrama)

The sudden demise of popular rock band Parikrama’s lead guitarist, Sonam Sherpa, is being condoled by musicians, major Bollywood celebrities and fans of the band from across the world. One of the founding members of Parikrama, Sherpa, 48, breathed his last in Darjeeling’s Kurseong town on Friday. The cause of his demise is yet to be ascertained, said a PTI report. Parikrama informed its fans about Sonam Sherpa’s death via their Instagram account, where the band called the Kalimpong-born musician their “backbone” and wrote that they were extremely pained to lose their band-mate who was also their “brother and mentor.”

In the same post, Parikrama also thanked their fans for their messages and condolences on the demise of one of their band’s founding members.



Sherpa was born in West Bengal’s Kalimpong on October 8, 1971, where he did his schooling at the prestigious St. Augustine’s School, before moving to New Delhi to pursue B.Com at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. In June 1991, Sherpa co-founded Parikrama, a band that went to become extremely popular in the following years. Other members of Parikrama include brother Nitin (lead vocalist) and Subir Malik (organist, synthesizer), Srijan Mahajan (drummer), Saurabh Choudhary (guitarist), and Gaurav Balani (bass guitarist).

Parikrama’s early rock tracks like “Xerox”, “Till I’m no one again”, and “Open skies” help them gain the moniker of “face of Indian rock” among rock fans in the country and abroad. However, “But it rained” is arguably Parikrama’s most famous track. Sherpa owned the Parikrama School of Music in the national capital’s Hauz Khas area.

Tributes have been pouring in for Sherpa from rock fans all across the world. Bollywood actor and musician Farhan Akhtar condoled Sonam Sherpa’s death on Instagram and wrote that back in 2008, after the release of his movie Rock On!!, he was a part of a four-city-tour with Parikrama and remembers the warmth exuded by Sherpa. He called the guitarist a gifted musician and a “true rock star”.



Musician Ehsaan Noorani, of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, tweeted saying Sonam was an “awesome guitarist and a lovely guy.”

Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy #SonamSherpa has gone into the light … will remember the jams and the hang outs @parikrama — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) February 14, 2020

Bollywood biggie Saif Ali Khan had jammed with Parikrama a few years back, and played several shows along with the band as well.