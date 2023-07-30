scorecardresearch
Paresh Rawal’s The Storyteller based on Satyajit Ray’s work is headed to Melbourne for its Australian premiere

Through compelling storytelling and thought-provoking performances, "The Storyteller" poses important questions about creativity, inspiration, and the ethical boundaries of artistic expression.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Paresh Rawal as The Storytelle
Paresh Rawal as The Storyteller (Source: PR Handout)

The highly acclaimed film “The Storyteller,” starring the renowned actor Paresh Rawal, after having being screened in Busan is now all set to have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne next month in August. Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, the film is based on the legendary Satyajit Ray’s short story “Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro” and explores the themes of originality versus plagiarism. Alongside Rawal, the film features an exceptional ensemble cast including Adil Hussain, Revathi, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Anindita Bose, and Jayesh More.

“The Storyteller” is a cinematic gem that pays homage to the literary genius of Satyajit Ray. Based on the renowned author’s celebrated short story, the film delves into the captivating conflict between originality and plagiarism. Through compelling storytelling and thought-provoking performances, “The Storyteller” poses important questions about creativity, inspiration, and the ethical boundaries of artistic expression.

Paresh Rawal as The Storyteller (Source: PR Handout)
Tarini Ranjan Bandhopadhyay played by Paresh Rawal, is an unconventional narrator, has gained a reputation for his tendency to change professions, having transitioned between 32 jobs throughout his working life. At the age of 60, residing in Kolkata and widowed, Tarini’s sole regret is his inability to fulfill his late wife Anuradha’s long-standing wish for a vacation. With retirement now upon him and an abundance of free time, Tarini finds himself distanced from his loved ones. In “The Storyteller,” we delve into the life of a prosperous entrepreneur who enlists the services of a storyteller to alleviate his insomnia.

Paresh Rawal’s portrayal in the lead role is a testament to his unparalleled talent and versatility as an actor. Known for his remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles, Rawal brings depth and authenticity to his character in “The Storyteller.” His on-screen presence is complemented by a stellar ensemble cast, who deliver powerful performances that further elevate the film’s impact.

Paresh Rawal and Tannishtha Chatterjee (Source: PR Handout)
Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain (Source: PR Handout)

Speaking about these news, Paresh Rawal shared his excitement, stating, “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the film which will be premiered in Australia. My experience was very enthralling and satisfying. This kind of story itself is a rarity and with the terrific bunch of talent as my co artist is fulfilling. I am eternally grateful to my producers and my director mr Ananth Mahadevan ji”.

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 10:04 IST

