Pankaj Tripathi wins best supporting actor for Mimi, dedicates his award to his late father Pandit Benaras Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Mimi. However, the actor is grieving the loss of his father, who passed away on August 21. In a statement issued by Tripathi, he said that the National Film Award is dedicated to his late father Pandit Benaras Tripathi.

“This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m in loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her. “

In Mimi, Tripathi played the role of Bhanu Pratap Pandey, a taxi driver and friend of Kriti Sanon’s character.