Pankaj Tripathi’s fans are already worried about the disappearance of their favourite star. Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for picking only selective roles for him, has been keeping quite low key for the first quarter of 2023, with no major announcement from the work front. However, the actor promises it’s going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

Pankaj Tripathi will be looking forward to seven releases this year, including Gulkanda Tales, Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Fukrey 3, Murder Mubarak, Father, Metro Inn Dino. He has already started shooting for the much awaited Atal and Stree 2.

Pankaj Tripathi says, “It’s nothing like I was missing from the scene, just that there is a process to make a movie which takes time. My movies Mirzapur 3, Oh My God 2, Father and Fukrey 3, are already in post-production and I have already started shooting for Atal and Stree 2. So, everything seems to be on track. I was also a little busy with some personal work. I was taking care of some of the development work in my village. So, yeah, life has been busy. I just have to wait for the right time for the movies to be out.”

In Mirzapur 3, Pankaj Tripathi will be bringing his character Kaleen bhaiyya to life for the third time. His movie Father also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi. The movie Atal is based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.