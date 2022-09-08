Pankaj Tripathi opens up about “Boycott” trend plaguing Bollywood

The recent boycott trend has affected the box office collections of various films and several celebrities from Javed Akhtar to Alia Bhatt are voicing their opinion on the same. Some of these movies whose earnings were grossly affected are Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshaya Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. These two big runner films tanked at the box office sending the industry to a shock.

This time, actor Pankaj Tripathi who received rave reviews for the third season of Criminal Justice (Adhura Sach) opened up about the upsetting trend on social media. ‘During an interview with a media house, the actor discussed the current state of the film industry and how it is not working in the post-Pandemic era. He said that self-assessment is needed in order to improve the quality of films. On the boycott trend, the actor said that if a film is bad, it anyways work, boycotted or not meaning often good films have to face the ‘boycott trend’

He also finds people not visiting cinema halls often is also like a ‘boycott’. He, however, maintained that self-assessment is needed in order to improve the industry’s performance.

Pankaj Tripathi was asked about his film 83 also starring Ranveer Singh, which did not do well at the box office. He said that he was not upset with the business the film did as he has not invested in it. He also stated that he added to the talent pool of the film.

The actor stated that he did what he had to do in order to make the film successful, but the rest is not in his hands. 83, which celebrated India’s historic World Cup cricket win of 1983, was affected by the Omicron wave in December that shut down most theaters again.

According to film trade analyst Komal Nahata, this boycott culture started after the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “Some four or five disgruntled people from the industry are to be blamed for it. These people started bad-mouthing Bollywood and spreading lies.” Said Nanhta to FE. He further said that the “Boycott” movement was started by people who felt the industry was ‘unfair’ to the, and the repercussions can be witnessed before every release.