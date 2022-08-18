Pankaj Tripathi on Criminal Justice Adhura Sach: Madhav Mishra is a regular man and that makes him relatable

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to return as Madhav Mishra in the third installment of Criminal Justice. The actor rose to fame with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and ever since then, Pankaj Tripathi hasn’t looked back and has given back-to-back notable performances. The Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga actor will now be seen in the popular series Criminal Justice.

The first two seasons of Criminal Justice were based on the 2008 British television series of the same name, however, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, the third installment, will be different since it has an original plot. Pankaj Tripathi will be taking on the case of Mukul Ahuja, a teenager who is charged with murdering his child actor sister. Directed by Rohan Sippy, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will put a spotlight on India’s juvenile justice system.

While talking about his character, Pankaj Tripathi says, “Madhav Mishra is an aam admi so there is high reliability to his character. His behaviour, mannerisms, sense of timing, and body language all make him easy to understand and relate to. He is just a regular man whom you might find in a Mumbai local. This is why viewers connect with him so much.”

Criminal Justice will also feature Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera.

Speaking about the latest case, Rohan Sippy claims that in this season Madhav Mishra will be seen questioning the judiciary and its limits. He will also reveal a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. “The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form,” he said.

In the previous season, Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra had helped his client to get justice after being accused of murdering her husband. Criminal Justice is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from August 26 onwards.