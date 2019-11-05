Panipat Trailer out: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon star in historical war movie; watch Panipat trailer

It is the story of the third battle of Panipat, which was fought between invading Afghan armies and Marathas.

Panipat Trailer: Panipat Movie starring Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor has unveiled its trailer online. The trailer’s opening scene establishes that it is a war story involving the Maratha empire and later it is shown that Sadashivrao Bhau played by Arjun Kapoor is handed the Peshwa sword thus, making him their commander. Sanjay Dutt plays his arch-enemy, Ahmad Shah Abdali who is shown as a merciless killer. The trailer also serves as an introduction to Kriti Sanon’s character of a dutiful wife of the Maratha Commander Bhau who can swing a sword if the need arises for her to do so.

Watch the trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



A comparison between Ranveer Singh’s Peshwa in Bajirao Mastani and Arjun Kapoor essaying the role of Sadashivrao Bhau in Panipat is inevitable. The lack of exuberance in Arjun Kapoor’s performance is apparent in the trailer of the film. Ranveer Singh’s energetic aura is missing for the new film. The costumes in the film fit the era perfectly. Yet the costumes, as well as the props, share a very evident similarity with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sets especially the Abdali crown worn by Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read|Hotstar, Netflix, Apple TV plus, Amazon Prime Video: Which one is better? Here’s a complete guide

The makers of the film will be keen to dismiss comparisons. Yet they will happen regardless. This is because Panipat becomes the latest in a string of historic films that have dominated Bollywood in recent years. They have also given some memorable performances especially by Ranveer Singh who won the hearts of audiences and critics alike as Khilji and the Peshwa in Bajirao Mastani. Supremely elevated performances can only save the film from such comparisons.

It is the story of the third battle of Panipat, which was fought between invading Afghan armies and Marathas. It will be interesting to see if the film sticks to historical facts or it plunges the film in fantasy.

Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of yesteryear hits like Swades, Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar helms the period drama. His recent films like What’s Your Rashee and Mohenjo Daro have failed to find box office success. The films also star Padmini Kolhapure, Suhasini Mulay, Zeenat Aman and Suhasini Mulay among others.