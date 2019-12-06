Panipat Movie Review: ‘Enthralling performances, terrific battle portions’

Arjun Kapoor was effective and Kriti Sanon’s performance excellent according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat releases on Friday. It stars Arjun Kapoor as the heroic Maratha Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan leader Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Sadashiv’s wife Parvati Bai. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, fought between the Maratha Empire and the Afghan army on January 14, 1761.

Taran Adarsh, trade analyst called the film an enthralling watch on Twitter. He further said the film had a patchy first half balanced by a brilliant second half. He also called Sanjay Dutt’s acting in the film as fiery. Arjun Kapoor was effective and Kriti Sanon’s performance excellent according to Taran Adarsh.

Arjun Kapoor spoke to IE.com and said that the story of the film makes it different from other period dramas that have taken over mainstream cinema in Bollywood. Despite a similar setting, the story differs according to the actor. He urged the audience to realize that there were multiple narratives during a particular time of the Maratha Empire. He further said that they have to embrace India’s rich history. He also said that he hoped his audience are hit with a similar feeling of pride when they walk out of the theatre.

The film got embroiled in controversy after Vishwas Patil a Marathi novelist accused Panipat’s filmmakers of stealing the plot and filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court.

The author had told PTI that the moment he saw the trailer of the film, he knew that the filmmakers had stolen the soul of his book, giving him no choice but to approach the court. He further said that he has asked them to show both the movie and the script. If he turns out to be incorrect he will apologise publicly or else they will have to give him compensation. The book is now in its 43rd edition and has sold more than 2 lakh copies in Marathi.

Panipat is receiving good reactions on Twitter despite many fans making fun of its lead actor Arjun Kapoor. Ashutosh Gowariker’s previous film Mohenjo Daro was critically and commercially panned.