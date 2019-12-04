Panipat film controversy: Marathi author Vishwas Patil willing to apologise publicly if proven wrong

Gowariker’s movie and the Marathi book, are based on the third battle of Panipat, fought between the Maratha Empire and the Afghan army on January 14, 1761.

Marathi author Vishwas Patil known for his bestselling novels recently said that he is willing to publicly apologise to Panipat’s makers if they can prove that the film is not inspired by his 1988 novel with the same title. The movie is set to release on December 6. The Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film got embroiled in controversy after the author accused the filmmakers of stealing the plot and filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court.

Vishwas Patil told PTI that the moment he saw the trailer of the film, he knew that the filmmakers had stolen the soul of his book, giving him no choice but to approach the court. He further said that he has asked them to show both the movie and the script. If he turns out to be incorrect he will apologise publicly or else they will have to give him compensation. The book is now in its 43rd edition and has sold more than 2 lakh copies in Marathi. Publishing house, Westland has recently translated the book in English. The author has also written, “Ranangan” (Battlefield), a Marathi play based on his novel.

Gowariker’s movie and the Marathi book, are based on the third battle of Panipat, fought between the Maratha Empire and the Afghan army on January 14, 1761.

He also said that no book in history has ever shown Parvati Bai wielding a sword. He was the first person to do that and he had written the book in such a manner be it the plot, dialogues or subplot. He also said that this was one of the many examples of what they copied from his book.

He also said that eminent Marathi scriptwriter Sanjay Krishnaji Patil had reached out to him during the film’s inception. He allegedly gave his consent for a movie based on his book and play. Later the Sahitya Academy Award-winning writer got to know that Sanjay was no longer part of the project after which he didn’t bother to keep in touch.

He has said that he is fighting on behalf of poor writers who get exploited big film productions and filmmakers. Vishwas Patil was the vice-president of Maharashtra Aviation and has had several bestselling Marathi novels to his name including Mahanayak and Zadazadati, which has also been translated into a number of other languages.