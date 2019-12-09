Panipat controversy: Jaipur theatres stop screening Ashutosh Gowariker’s historic film

Panipat, which was helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Several theatres here stopped screening Ashutosh Gowariker’s “Panipat” on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film’s portrayal of Bharatpur’s Maharaja Surajmal. According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled followed instructions from the administration. The screenings will resume only after further orders, they said.

The shows were cancelled at Raj Mandir, Cinepolis and Inox theatres.

“All shows of the film have been cancelled till further orders. The 12 noon show had to be cancelled due to a protest. No untoward incident was reported due to police presence,” Raj Mandir manager Ashok Tanwar said.

An Inox official said in a statement, “As per instructions of the authorities, we have suspended the screening of the movie at our multiplex in Jaipur. The show will remain suspended till further notice.”

In Bharatpur, state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh and MLAs Wajib Ali, Mukesh Bhakar and Ramswaroop Gawadia demanded a ban on the film. In Bikaner, a protest was held against the film.

Meanwhile in Chandigarh, the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti sought a ban on the film with its national president Yashpal Malik alleging distortion of historical facts.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that sentiments of people should not be hurt and it would be better if the film was screened after people’s satisfaction.