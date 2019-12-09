Panipat Box Office: Arjun Kapoor’s movie picks up momentum

Arjun Kapoor was effective and Kriti Sanon’s performance in Panipat excellent according to Taran Adarsh.

Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat has managed to earn Rs 17.68 crore on its opening weekend as tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also wrote that the film showed an upward graph on Day 2 and Day 3 of its release. He also said that even though the three-day total collection of Panipat was low at the box office, it picked up the pace. The film performed badly in the North and Eastern parts of India.

Taran Adarsh had earlier called the film an enthralling watch on Twitter but also noted that despite an upward trend in collections on Sunday the film needs to cover more grounds. He further said the film had a patchy first half, balanced by a brilliant second half. He also called Sanjay Dutt’s acting in the film as fiery. Arjun Kapoor was effective and Kriti Sanon’s performance excellent according to Taran Adarsh.

It stars Arjun Kapoor as the heroic Maratha Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt as the Afghan leader Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon as Sadashiv’s wife Parvati Bai. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat, fought between the Maratha Empire and the Afghan army on January 14, 1761.

#Panipat showed an upward graph on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total remains extremely low… Biz-wise, #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, #CP, #Nizam circuits] leads, North and East very poor… Weekdays crucial… Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr. Total: ₹ 17.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

Arjun Kapoor had spoken to IE.com earlier and had said that the story of the film makes it different from other period dramas that have taken over mainstream cinema in Bollywood. Despite a similar setting, the story differs according to the actor. He urged the audience to realize that there were multiple narratives during a particular time of the Maratha Empire. He further said that they have to embrace India’s rich history. He also said that he hoped his audience are hit with a similar feeling of pride when they walk out of the theatre.

The film got embroiled in controversy after Vishwas Patil a Marathi novelist accused Panipat’s filmmakers of stealing the plot and filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court.

The author had told PTI that the moment he saw the trailer of the film, he knew that the filmmakers had stolen the soul of his book, giving him no choice but to approach the court. He further said that he has asked them to show both the movie and the script. If he turns out to be incorrect he will apologise publicly or else they will have to give him compensation. The book is now in its 43rd edition and has sold more than 2 lakh copies in Marathi.

Panipat is receiving mixed reactions on Twitter with many fans making fun of its lead actor Arjun Kapoor. Ashutosh Gowariker’s previous film Mohenjo Daro was critically and commercially panned. If the film doesn’t improve its earnings it might have to face the same fate.