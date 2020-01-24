Panga review: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘flawless’ performance in ‘heartwarming’ film

Released on 24 January, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is expected to fare mainly by ‘word-of-mouth’ reviews, this ‘Republic Day’ weekend.

Panga Movie Review: There’s good news for Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Panga’! Trade analysts are sharing positive reviews on Twitter. So, yes, their overall verdict on ‘Panga’ is out and it looks good! Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet on Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Panga’ highlights one word to describe the feel of the film: ‘Heartwarming!’ and states Ranaut’s performance as ‘flawless.’ Taran Adarsh’s tweet goes on to say that the film is content driven, rich in merits – emotional, progressive and entertaining, besides being Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s best work to date.

Her earlier films ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ had captured the realism and social issues that are linked with small towns in India, rooted in culture yet moving towards urban aspirations. Her films are notably content-driven for this reason.

Noted trade analyst Girish Johar also predicted a ‘great run’ at the box office for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial.

Released on 24 January, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is expected to fare mainly by ‘word-of-mouth’ reviews, this ‘Republic Day’ weekend. The film also faces competition from Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Street Dancer 3D, which is expected to garner around Rs 18 crore on Day 1.

Also, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji is continuing to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office as it inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Last year, ‘Manikarnika’ had been Kangana Ranaut’s Republic Day release, in which she portrayed the fiery and victorious Queen of Jhansi.

Time and again, fans have been bowled over by the effortless ease with which Ranaut has portrayed real life characters and mastered emotional narratives in a striking manner. Her distinct screen presence and charisma render her performances to present a skilful portrayal of emotions.

Be it ‘Tanu weds Manu’ or ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’, the tiniest nuances showcase Kangana Ranaut’s mastery over how she brings a character to life on screen, even the flawed ones!

From word-of-mouth reviews being shared on social media, ‘Panga’ is poised to be a popular choice with movie goers and sports enthusiasts as well.