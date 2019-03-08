Panga first look: Kangana Ranaut’s first glimpse out! Release date also revealed!

By: | Updated: March 8, 2019 5:06 PM

A picture of Kangana and Jassie Gill who can be standing and sharing a hearty laugh together at dusk was also unveiled

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020 (Source: Instagram)

Mark your calendars, the Kangana Ranaut starrer-‘Panga’ has finally got its release date.

The film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. He wrote that release date finalized, Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Panga to release on 24 Jan 2020. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, produced by Fox Star Studios.

Adarsh also shared a picture along with his tweet, which appears to feature Kangana and Jassie Gill who can be seen standing and sharing a hearty laugh together at dusk.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabbadi player in the upcoming film. The film has been helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, a lot of actors, including Kangana, have undergone training in kabaddi to be part of the upcoming sports film. In fact, Kangana has undergone rigorous training for over two months.

On August 21, last year, Ashwiny had confirmed the news of the film and revealed the cast as well. She announced the film in a unique way as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of its cast members with their family. She had posted that her existing reality is a reflection of her dear ones’ belief. From the team backed by its families.

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ as warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in ‘Mental Hai Kya’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

