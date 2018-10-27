Pakistan Supreme Court restores ban on Indian content on TV channels

Pakistan’s Supreme Court

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Saturday reinstated a ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside an earlier ruling by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar announced the ruling in a case filed by the United Producers Association pertaining to the broadcast of foreign content on local television channels in the Supreme Court Karachi registry, Dawn online reported.

“They are trying to (obstruct the construction) of our dam and we cannot even ban their channels?” Nisar said as he ordered the broadcast of Indian shows to be “shut down”.

The judge said the authorities should “only air appropriate content”, according to the report.

In 2016, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels.

The decision was seen as retaliation to a similar action by the Indian entertainment industry against Pakistani content and artistes.

In 2017, the LHC had lifted the Pemra-imposed ban, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.