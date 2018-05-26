Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor passes away in Mumbai old age home

Geeta Kapoor during her time at the old age home. (Source: IE)

Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor passed away in a Mumbai old age home on Saturday morning. The news was confirmed by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Ashoke Pandit on Twitter who paid Geeta Kapoor’s hospital bills last year. The 57-year-old actress was abandoned by her children. “We tried our best to keep her healthy but her wait for her son and daughter made her weaker day by day,” Pandit said in a tweet.

Geeta Kapoor’s body will reportedly be kept at Cooper Hospital Vileparle for two days hoping for her children to come and at least do the last rites. “Otherwise, we will do our best to bid her a dignified goodbye,” Pandit said while adding that Geeta Kapoor’s co-lodgers at the old age home were “in tears and under shock.”

He told The Indian Express that the actress kept waiting for her children all of last year but no one came for her. “Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time,” he said.

#LateActressGeetaKapoor’s friends at the Old Age Home bidding her final Good bye. They all were in tears and under shock. Better than her own kids who abandoned her. An unforgettable & heart wrenching experience of mine. ???? #RIP. pic.twitter.com/Spi14ikJBk — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 26, 2018

“Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time. She had a natural death as she was not keeping well because of her age, she passed away today, around 9.00 AM,” Pandit said.

The veteran actor had worked in over hundred films with a major role in Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah where she played Rajkumar’s second wife. The film had Meena Kumari in the lead. Kapoor’s son, Raja, is said to be a choreographer. Her daughter, Pooja, is an air hostess.

Raja, the actor’s son had apparently abandoned her last year, and never returned to check on her. CBFC member Ashoke Pandit and filmmaker Ramesh Taurani had then paid the hospital bills of the veteran actor and cared for her.