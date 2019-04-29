Padman vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar calls out ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor Robert Downey, Jr. for a ‘tie face-off’

By:
Published: April 29, 2019

'Avengers: Endgame' which is the fourth and final venture of the 'Avengers' franchise is a direct sequel to 'Infinity War' from the last year.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is definitely one of the most bankable stars in the industry. However, he too appears to be a Marvel fan as recently after the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ he took to Twitter and extended a hilarious post calling out Iron Man aka Robert Downey, Jr. for a tie face-off.

On Friday, Robert Downey, Jr shared a couple of pictures of himself on Instagram ahead of the press tour where he was seen stunning a black suit with a catchy black and white tie. He had captioned the ‘Flashback Friday’ post saying, “#flashbackfridayalready?!?!? @avengers #press #tour #2019 #TeamStark #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle (???? @jimmy_rich ) #thankyou (Does the #suit make the man or #viceversa ? ) #fbf”

Following the same, ‘2.0’ actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday, April 28, and shared a collage of him and the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor, where both of them can be seen donning the same tie. Asking fans who wore it better, he captioned the post saying, “When #IronManWears the same Tie as you!! Who Wore It Better Ps: End Game is out of this World #Givenchy Tie @robertdowneyjr”

Looks like fans are finding it hard to decide who actually wore it better. While some loyal fans choose ‘Padman’ over ‘Iron Man’, most of them gave a diplomatic answer saying you both.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ which is the fourth and final venture of the ‘Avengers’ franchise is a direct sequel to ‘Infinity War’ from the last year. The film is the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by the Russo Brothers. However, the grandeur of the film seems to have surpassed the expectations of the audience, as they have lauded the project widely on social media and described it with words like ‘Epic’ and ‘Incredible’. It has hit the theatres on April 26.

