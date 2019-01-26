Padma Shri an honour for your journey and contribution: Manoj Bajpayee

Bajpayee said that it was as if people around him have won the honor and that is the ultimate honor for him. (Source: IE)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is feeling ecstatic as his work has been recognized by the “highest office”. He has finally been conferred with the Padma Shri and the actor is filled with a sense of validation for his 25-year-long journey.

Speaking to indianexpress.com he said all other awards are given for excellence in a role or a film, but Padma Shri is given for excellence in the journey. It’s not just about a film, its the contribution that one made to the society.

He also added that he is not feeling any different from anybody, whose journey has been long and hard-earned. He felt that he did something good somewhere that is why he got such an award without being close to anybody.

It all began for the National Award-winner with a special appearance in Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen in 1994. His performance was appreciated by all.

It was only a matter of years and soon, the country woke up to the star Manoj Bajpayee as Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya hit the screens. As the inimitable Bhiku Matre, Bajpayee earned applause and whistles wherever the film played, proving that he had arrived. Just when people expected him to cash in on his newly-acquired stardom, Bajpayee made it clear his choices were independent of his star status, and what followed were works like Shool, Zubeida, Aks and Pinjar.

The Padma Shri was announced on Friday evening and the congratulatory calls from friends and colleagues have not stopped since then. Bajpayee said that it was as if people around him have won the honor and that is the ultimate honor for him.

He even mentioned that all the calls and messages he has been receiving from friends, colleagues, and fans, makes him feel happier. So, each and everyone, who is associated with him, feels they are validated and that’s the biggest honor for him.

As for his family and friends, who felt the award came in a little late, the actor said that this is not the time to crib or complain. Now, it’s finally given, he is doubly happy about it.