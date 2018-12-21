Padi Padi Leche Manasu movie review

Hanu’s Padi Padi Leche Manasu (PPLM) has received mixed review and rating from the audience. (Twitter Image)

Padi Padi Leche Manasu starring Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand has hit the theatres today on 21st December. Set in Kolkata, the romantic and family drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the movie under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Set in Kolkata, Surya ( Sharwa ) tries to impress a medico Vaishali ( Sai Pallavi ) whom he likes a lot. Surya dupes Vaishali by claiming her unknown boyfriend is threatening him not to meet her. After a series of sequences, Vaishali develops curiosity towards the unknown person Surya has been talking about. Finally, she discovers the truth but accepts Surya’s love. The story takes an interesting turn when they visit Nepal.

Talking about the performances, Sharwanand has shown top class performance as Surya. Sai Pallavi equally matches Sharwa with her talent. Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Priya Raman, Sunil, Priyadarshi played other roles.

Hanu’s Padi Padi Leche Manasu (PPLM) has received mixed review and rating from the audience. Here is some viewers’ verdict on the movie on Twitter.

#PadiPadiLecheManasu – Sharwa and @Sai_Pallavi92 bringing us what looks like a classic musical romance – I keep humming the title track around set 🙂 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 20, 2018

#PadiPadiLecheManasu View Point: The experience of excellent first half goes in vain due to the complicated second half!!! — Ranjith Kumar (@TheGabbeta) December 21, 2018

One of the finest performances by Sharwa and @Sai_Pallavi92 Brilliant first half and good second half. Very good songs & Picturization. @hanurpudi is one of the underestimated director in Tollywood. Don’t know why he is not been encouraged. Don’t miss it. #PadiPadiLecheManasu — Ajay Kumar (@bandari_ajay) December 21, 2018

Beautiful performances by sharwa and @Sai_Pallavi92 loved the cinematography and finally its a feel good movie #PadiPadiLecheManasu — ray (@ray_challa) December 21, 2018

And @Sai_Pallavi92 gets the loudest cheer amongst all #PadiPadiLecheManasu — BennySpeaks (@benny_speaks) December 21, 2018

Cute people in cute places doing not so cute things…. #PadiPadiLecheManasu is disappointing…but Kolkata looks beautiful in rains — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) December 21, 2018

Hanu Raghavapudi has a unique has a different style in making love stories. He has already proved the same with ‘Andala Rakshasi’ movie and he did it again with ‘Padi Padi Leche Manasu’. His brisk narration and beautiful execution of script will definitely strike the chord with the audience. The production values of SLV Cinemas are lavish.

Cinematographer Jay Kay did an amazing job. The visuals came out really well. The beautiful backdrop of Kolkata helped the visuals even more. Music by Vishal Chandrashekhar is too good. He not only gave some energetic songs but also scored a pleasant and terrific background score. The editing by Sreekar Prasad is clean.