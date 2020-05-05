Paatallok: Anushka Sharma releases gritty trailer; gear up for a gripping Amazon web series

The series will contain nine parts.

Paatallok trailer release: Ready to get a glimpse of Paatallok? Actor Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films is producing a series called Paatallok, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor shared a three-minute-long trailer of the series late on Monday night. Trailer was captioned in Hindi, and its translation is that the doors to Hell have opened. Are you ready to enter the paatallok?

The trailer begins with the description of the three ‘loks’ – Swarglok (Heaven), Dhartilok (Earth) and Paatallok (Hell). The trailer described that the swarglok is where the Gods lived, a comparison with the elite people in the society, the dhartilok is where the humans live, comparing them with the middle class people, while the paatallok is where the insects live, a comparison with the criminals .

As per the trailer, it seems like the story revolves around a police inspector, a member of the series’ dhartilok, who is handed a high-profile case, investigating the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist, who belongs to the series’s classification of swarglok. During the course of solving the crime, the inspector arrests four suspects and gradually comes to realise that nothing about the case is what it seems like. This leads the inspector towards the dangerous alleys of the paatallok.

According to an HT report, Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma’s brother and her partner in running the Clean Slate Films, said that they have always endeavoured to bring breakthrough content. He was further quoted as saying that the Amazon Prime Original web series is releasing just as the studio house is completing its five years.

The report further stated that the series has been created by Sudip Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panaag, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi among others. The series will contain nine parts, the report further stated and the trailer revealed the release date of the web series to be May 15.