Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan dies at 62 due to liver illness

Paan Singh Tomar writer Sanjay Chouhan is no more. He passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Sanjay Chouhan is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara

Screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, who has written films such as Paan Singh Tomar and I Am Kalam, died on Thursday after suffering from liver cirrhosis. He has also co-written the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia. Sanjay was suffering from liver cirrhosis.

He is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. Sanjay Chouhan’s funeral was held today, January 13, at 12.30 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

His friend and filmmaker Avinas Das took to social media to write a tribute post for him and remembered how Sanjay Chouhan was like a mentor to him. He also remembered the late writer’s sense of humour and expressed sadness at the news of his death. He also wrote that Chouhan was not well for the last two weeks.

What had happened?

For the unversed, the screenwriter was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai about 10 days ago due to internal bleeding and loss of consciousness.

Who was Sanjay Chouhan?

Sanjay Chouhan was born and brought up in Bhopal, and started his career as a journalist in Delhi after graduating from JNU. He then moved to Mumbai and wrote the crime TV series Bhanwar for Sony TV in the late 1990s.

He won an award for Best Story for his film I Am Kalam (2011). Some other notable works in his credit are Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and Dhoop as well as the dialogue for Sudhir Mishra’s 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 06:12:22 pm