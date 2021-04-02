OTT releases for April 2021: The Big Bull, Ajeeb Dastans, The Disciple and more

The film will be streaming on Netflix from April 30.

Even as several producers have postponed their theatre release due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases, the OTT platforms will continue the spree of releasing a host of exciting web series and films in the month of April. Even as several big ticket films await for Coronavirus cases to come down for the release of their films in theatres, many small-budget and experimental films have pinned their hopes on the OTT platforms. Here is the list of the majority of the new web series and films which are going to release this month on the OTT platforms.

The Big Day: Collection 2 on Netflix

Sequel of the hit Netflix web series The Big Day is going to start streaming from April 7. The series which narrated the grandeur of the big Indian fat weddings with a total of six weddings in its first season is coming with its second season. If the trailer of The Big Day: Collection 2 is anything to go by then the weddings shown in season 2 are going to take the audience on a more exciting and entertaining journey than the previous season.

Ajeeb Daastans on Netflix

Helmed by four directors- Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, and Neeraj Ghaywan – Ajeeb Daastans is a collection of four different stories. The series apart from being led by some of India’s finest female actors like Shefali Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been produced by arguably the biggest production studio led by Karan Johar. The four stories will explore different emotions and themes like jealousy, prejudice, entitlement and toxicity. The series will start streaming from April 16 on Netflix.

The Disciple on Netflix

Chaitanya Tamhane directed The Disciple which has won several awards at International Film Festivals and other national film festivals is finally being released for the larger audience on Netflix. Steered by lead actor Aditya Modak, the film traces the journey of the central protagonist as he undergoes the journey of learning music from classical music stalwarts. The film also depicts the old Guru-Shishya tradition in a realistic manner. The film has already won the prestigious FIPRESCI award and has premiered at the 77th Venice Film Festival. The film will be streaming on Netflix from April 30.

Joji on Amazon Prime Video

Based on all time favourite William Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, the crime drama Joji is expected to keep the audience enthralled as the drama unfolds. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the film will have actor Fahadh Faasil as the lead actor who is an engineering drop out and a failure in the eyes of his father. Apart from Faasil, the film will also have actors like Sunny PN, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistar Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, and Basil Joseph among others. Joji will be streaming from April 7.

Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video

Hello Charlie which has been produced by actor-director Farhan Akhtar, Hello Charlie is touted to be a family comedy which will leave its audience laughing on the floor. The central theme of the film is transporting a gorilla from Diu to Mumbai. The comedy is being helmed by a bunch of experienced actors of the genre including Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav among others. The lead role of the film is being played by Aadar Jain. The film is going to be aired on Amazon Prime Video from April 9.

The Big Bull on Disney+Hotstar

Led by actor Abhishek Bachchan, the Big Bull re-tells the story of broker Harshad Mehta from the 1990s who took the share market by a storm by his clever yet unfair dealings. This is not the first time that the rags to riches story of Harshad Mehta is being adapted on the big screen. ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ which was released only a few months back as a web series won the hearts of audience and critics both. The Big Bull, therefore, will not only have to present a tight narrative that attracts the audience but also will invariably be compared with Scam 1992. The film is being released on April 8 on Disney+Hotstar.