OTT is pushing cinema to think uniquely, take greater choices

Apart from the magical experience, cinemas provide employment to millions of skilled and unskilled laborers, unlike OTT platforms that mainly employ skilled workers.

By Darshan Sankhala

In this complexly reshaping world of coronavirus, OTT platforms have revolutionized the entire entertainment sector, by large. The lockdown-weary world has switched from theatres to OTT platforms and events to social media, for recreation and entertainment.

What started as a necessity, has now become an addiction. The urban population now enjoys streaming varied content from the comfort of their homes, in just a few clicks and the trend is slowly seeping into the rural crowds with the availability of high-speed internet, spiritual content and content in regional languages. In any case, in 2021 alone, the minutes of content consumed on OTT platforms increased from 181 billion to 204 billion and platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, among others, gained immense popularity during these two years of unprecedented confinement.

Besides, a shift to OTT platforms has given space and recognition to unique, varied and quality content that sells itself. OTT pushes filmmakers and artists to produce eye grabbing content since the OTT platforms provide endless options for users in just a few clicks, making quality over quantity- a necessity. Unlike the usual television series, OTT has made innumerable genres available for a seaming less experience to the viewers. In every case, both filmmakers and users are happy with OTT platforms as the new alternative to watching films in theatres.

However, as the world begins to move on to pre-pandemic conditions, cinemas are expected to be back in the game after a brutal two years, but they need to gear up to meet expectations. It is no doubt that the cinema offers a larger-than-life experience that cannot be replicated easily by OTT platforms even in one’s comfort zone. Cinemas need to push efforts to monumentalize the theatrical experience, screen size, sound quality and ambience in order to keep viewers interested. To add the last pinch of salt to this experience, most movies in recent times can be experienced in 3D and 4D formats, unlike at home.

But one thing is clear, OTT has pushed cinemas to think uniquely, take greater choices of plot, visuals, casting and produce quality content that promotes true talent of actors rather than promoting nepotism and huge star-studded movies with boring scripts. Therefore, a clear shift from commercial/big star moves has now been replaced by content driven movies. Even to date, India is an under-screened country, multiplexes must focus on expanding their audience by venturing into smaller cities and villages.

Consequently, movies often act as a collective social experience which people use to meet their friends, family and acquaintances. However, to match OTT platforms filled with jaw dropping content, theatres need to create irresistible content to compete. Apart from the magical experience, cinemas provide employment to millions of skilled and unskilled laborers, unlike OTT platforms that mainly employ skilled workers.

Another discouraging reason to go to the movies had become the exponential prices of ticket prices and food commodities in multiplexes, reducing these must be taken into considerations for attracting viewers into theatres, yet again. Moreover, revenue sources in an OTT platform are limited as compared to movies where filmmakers make huge profits by releasing movies in foreign countries as well.

My takeaway, as an entrepreneur, would conclude that while OTT platforms will continue to capitalize a big consumer base that’s present online, there’s no two way that people’s love and craze for the magical theatrical experience will never fade away. With nothing more to prove, the new era of digitalization is a sure shot boost to the OTT industry, but that doesn’t mean they can replace the theatrical experience. Perhaps, a symbiotic relationship between OTT and cinema is a win-win situation for both.

(The author is a producer and founder at ROL-BOL. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)