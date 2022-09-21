Oscars 2023: What worked for Chhello Show and how it trumped RRR and The Kashmir Files 

India’s 2023 Oscar entry “Chhello Show” (Last Film Show) did not go down well with many who were expecting crowd pullers like RRR or The Kashmir Files to be in the race. However, the Gujrati movie by Pan Nalin emerged as the “unanimous” choice for the entire jury, and the latter two held no competition. Film Federation of India President producer TP Aggarwal told the Indian Express that a jury of 17 experts from the film industry with diverse voices united over their choice for the “Chhello Show”. Calling it “completely the jury’ decision” Aggarwal further mentioned that all 17 of them were ‘undivided’ that this film must go to the Oscars 2023.

Other movies that were contending for the nomination were recently released Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, R Madhavan’s Rocketry-The Nambi Effect, Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana and also Badhaai Do.

The movie is semi-autobiographical as the director was born and brought up in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat where the movie is set. It deals with a child’s fascination with the art of movie-making and also about the transition of art from celluloid to digital. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Rahul Koli.

There were speculations that India would be presenting The Kashmir Files and RRR for the Best International Film category for the upcoming Academy Awards. Especially with RRR as the movie gained a wider audience with international filmmakers talking about Rajamouli’s imaginative storytelling.

Also Read: Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023

In addition, Rajamouli had reportedly attended several screenings in the US, where he tried to boost the movie’s chances of getting an Oscar.

Apart from Chhello show, the jury were also considering Anik Dutta’s Bengali biographical drama Aparajito, Tamil thriller Iravin Nizhal (non-linear single-shot film) and Malayalam drama Ariyippu .

Filmmaker TS Nagabharana, who is the chairman of the jury, was also present. Other members of the jury included music composer Jatin Pandit, Anjan Bose, Prateek Gupta, and Mandar Kamalapurkar.

The film, which premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, will release in India on October 14. It is produced by Roy Kapoor Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, and Chhello Show LLP.