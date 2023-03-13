Oscars 2023: The winners are…

The Oscars 2023, hosted by America’s favourite Jimmy Kimmel ensued at the Dolby Theatre. With Naatu Naatu, a song from RRR directed by S.S Rajamouli going viral globally and The Elephant Whisperers, a soul-stirring documentary, bagging Oscars; this year has proven to be highly successful for the Indian cinema. The winners have popped their champagne and celebratory photos have been shared all over social media.

Here’s the coveted list of the 95th Academy Awards:-

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor: Brendan Fraser (Featured-The Whale)

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh

Best Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert(Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu

Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Elephant Whisperers

Best International Feature Film: All Quite on The Western Front (Edward Berger)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Original Score: All Quite on The Western Front

Best Documentary Feature: Navalny

Live Action Short Film: An Irish Goodbye

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Best Cinematography: All Quite on The Western Front

Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Production Design: All Quiet at the Western Front

Best Sound: Top gun: Maverick

Best Make-up and Hairstyling: The Whale

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever