Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR to compete for Best Director, Alia Bhatt for Best Supporting Actress

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is said to be the filmmaker’s biggest hits in his career but the film was not chosen as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. However, the hope for an Oscar nomination is still alive as the makers are pushing RRR in 14 categories under ‘For your consideration (FYC) campaign.

The categories in which RRR has been submitted are Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Best Director (Rajamouli), Score, Editing, Original Song, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX to list a few. Alia Bhatt will compete in the Best Actress category, while Ajay Devgn will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category. Naatu Naatu has been submitted in the Best Original Song category.

A tweet regarding the same was shared by Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamato.

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

RRR Plot:

RRR is set in the 1920s and explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries chose to go into oblivion before they join the fight for independent India. The film was loved by fans and critics alike and managed to gross Rs 1,150-1,200 crore (US$150–160 million) worldwide.

RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn making extended cameos.

The last Indian film that made it to the final five was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2001. Mother India (1958) and Salaam Bombay (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to occur on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.