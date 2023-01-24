Oscars 2023: RRR’s ‘Natu, Natu’ wins Academy Award nomination; 2 Indian documentaries make it to final list

Oscars Nominations 2023 Latest News: The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday evening. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams were the presenters for the nomination ceremony. After the glory of the Golden Globes, the journey seems unstoppable for team RRR.

The famous song ‘Natu, Natu’ has been nominated the Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars Awards. As soon as the official announcement was made, the official Twitter handle of RRR posted a joyous message saying – ‘WE CREATED HISTORY.’ Composer MM Keeravaani hailed the Oscar nod and tweeted – ‘big hugs to all’.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳



Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

But it’s not just the RRR song that scripted stupendous moment for Indian cinema. Two Indian documentaries have also won the Oscars nominations.

While ‘All That Breathes’ has been nominated in the ‘documentary feature film’ category, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the nod in the documentary short film category. ‘All That Breathes’ has already wowed the global audience and critics. It had won the L’Oeil Award at the 2022 Cannes film festival.

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/kM3sDkoC5R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers shows the life and struggle of orphan baby elephants who were later rescued and adopted by Madumalai Tiger Reserve located in Tamil Nadu. one can watch this documentary on Netflix.

The Elephant Whisperers is nominated at the Oscars!



This film is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers – Bomman and Bellie. pic.twitter.com/UNHr8uZOKv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) January 24, 2023

Guneet Monga, the producer of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the nominations. She said that the Oscars nod was a ‘reward in itself.’ She also mentioned other two movies – RRR and All That Breathes – saying ‘This is for India’.