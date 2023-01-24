Oscars 2023 nominations out today: When and where to watch; Will RRR, The Last Film Show get a nod?

Oscars 2023: The 95th Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The voting began on January 11 for Oscar nominations and concluded on January 17, 2023. The official list of Oscars nominees in major categories will be unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today.
Who will be hosting?
Oscar-winning actor and producer Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will host the announcement of the 95th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Why are Oscars 2023 nominations special for India?
Four Indian films have been shortlisted in different categories – SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes, and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers.
When will the nominations be announced?
The 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST today. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the time will be 7 pm.
Where can you watch the Oscars 2023 nominations?
You can watch Oscars 2023 nominations via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, and national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live and Disney+. You can also watch it on Hulu Live TV.
Categories that will be announced:
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Animated Feature Film
Animated Short Film
Costume Design
Live Action Short Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Score)
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature Film
Documentary Short Film
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
When will the final Oscars 2023 ceremony take place?
The main Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The award ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.