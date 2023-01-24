Oscars 2023 nominations out today: When and where to watch; Will RRR, The Last Film Show get a nod?

Oscars 2023: The 95th Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The voting began on January 11 for Oscar nominations and concluded on January 17, 2023. The official list of Oscars nominees in major categories will be unveiled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today.

Who will be hosting?

Oscar-winning actor and producer Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will host the announcement of the 95th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Why are Oscars 2023 nominations special for India?

Four Indian films have been shortlisted in different categories – SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes, and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers.

When will the nominations be announced?

The 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST today. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the time will be 7 pm.

Where can you watch the Oscars 2023 nominations?

You can watch Oscars 2023 nominations via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, and national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live and Disney+. You can also watch it on Hulu Live TV.

Categories that will be announced:

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Feature Film

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

When will the final Oscars 2023 ceremony take place?

The main Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The award ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.