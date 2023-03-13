Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu from RRR wins Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became a hit after its release in March 2022. After Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s film was released on OTT platforms, it got a global reach and the song has since received a lot of love from foreign audiences as well.

In his acceptance speech, Keeravani sang a self-composed song in honour of Rajamouli and the entire nation of India.

This is not the first award for Naatu Naatu, earlier this year, the song won in the same category at the Golden Globes. It also won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Hollywood Critics Association.

Naatu Naatu was competing against Applause from Tell It like a Woman (Diane Warren), Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick (Lady Gaga and BloodPop), Lift Me Up from Black Panther Wakanda Forever (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson), This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski).

The song was also performed on the Oscars stage by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Deepika Padukone introduced the performance, which received a standing ovation at the ceremony.