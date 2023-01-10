Oscars 2023: Kantara shortlisted in Best Picture, Best Actor categories; RRR, The Kashmir Files also on the list

Oscars 2023: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the list of 301 films that are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards. Hombale films and filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is eligible for Oscar members to cast a vote and make its way to the main nominations.

Oscar 2023: List of films on the list

The films that have been included are SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The list also includes Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which is India’s official Oscar entry, Marathi films Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers are also part of the list.

Oscar 2023: What does it mean to be on the list?

For the unversed, the list includes films that can potentially compete in various categories. However, being on the list doesn’t guarantee that the movies will advance to the final nominations of the Academy Awards, which will be announced on January 24.

Taking to social media, Rishab Shetty wrote, “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms”

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

The producer of the film Vijay Kiragandur also expressed his pride for the film being qualified for the contention list. He said, “We are ecstatic and elated at the same time after seeing the contention list. Kantara has been a divine blessing for us. We are making every effort to promote the movie and we will do whatever it takes to qualify for the nominations. We are already in touch with our foreign distributors for the movie campaign promotions. Kantara has been a wonderful and thrilling journey for all of us involved and we cumulatively take pride in how the movie has shaped and received appreciation globally.”

Also Read 5 reasons why Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses from her generation

Meanwhile, the famous song from RRR ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards. While the Oscar nominations are awaited. The film is also competing for two awards at the Golden Globes – Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars this year.