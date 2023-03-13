Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short award

Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards. This makes it the third Indian title to win under the category, after Period. End of Sentence and Smile Pinki.

The 41 minutes long film premiered on Netflix on December 8, 2022. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary competed alongside four other films in the category — Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate.

While receiving the award, Kartiki said, “I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with, and finally, for coexistence.”

Guneet Monga said in an official statement, “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar. My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!”

About The Elephant Whisperers’

The Elephant Whisperers’ is a short documentary film about the heartwarming story of a couple who have been given an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to look after. The story follows Raghu’s recovery and survival, weaving a beautiful tale of unconditional love and bond between the couple and Raghu, as per the synopsis available.