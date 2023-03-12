Oscars 2023: As world awaits to see this year’s winners, here’s when and where you can watch 95th Academy Awards in India

Oscars 2023: It’s time for the 95th Academy Awards.The nominations for the award ceremony have been already announced. The main Oscars event is scheduled to be held on March 12 at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles, where a number of superstars will attend the awards ceremony. The award show will be streamed live in India on Mar 13, 2023 at 5.30 AM.

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Now, everyone’s eyes are on the show who will win the beautiful Oscar trophy.

This year, India has been nominated for three Academy Award nominations. In the categories of Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film, respectively, the Indian documentaries ‘All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers’ have received nominations. A nomination for “Naatu Naatu” from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been made in the Best Original Song category.However, RRR was not nominated for any further Oscar nominations.

Who will host the 95th Academy Awards?

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 95th Academy Awards once more in 2023, just as he did in 2017 and 2018. From last year, the Oscars brought back the host format. The hosts at the time were Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. The Oscars went without a host the previous two years.

When and where to watch Oscars 2023?

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will take place on Monday, 13 at 5.30 AM in India. The audience will be able to watch the live stream Oscars on Disney+ Hotstar in India, and social media such as Facebook, Youtube, and Twitter. The award show can be watched on HULU Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV. There may be a payment component on most of these channels.