Oscars 2022 will have a formal host, broadcaster ABC confirms

The first time the Oscars ceremony was conducted without a host was in the year 2019 when the then to be host actor Kevin Hart’s name was pulled out amidst the controversy over his past homophobic tweets. Hart, who was looking forward to hosting arguably the world cinema’s most prestigious film awards, had to take back his name after huge protests related to his past tweets. The film awards ceremony was then conducted without a host and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued the practice even for the next two years- 20220 and 2021.

In a pleasant surprise, the 2022 edition of the Oscars Academy Awards will have a host in contrast to the last three years when the awards ceremony was conducted without a host. The decision was announced by broadcaster ABC and has thrilled avid watchers of the famous academy awards event. Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour recently, Craig Erwich, who is the president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment shared the development and announced that the Oscars 2022 ceremony will be ushered by a formal host.

Speaking to reporters, Erwich said that ABC Entertainment was the first to break the news and it can confirm that the event will be conducted by a formal host. When the reporters in the press conference pressed Erwich to reveal the host’s name, Erwich did not give a clear answer and quipped that he could himself become the host of the ceremony.

The last official host who graced the awards ceremony was Jimmy Kimmel who had served as the host for the Academy awards for two consecutive years- 2017 and 2018. Other eminent film personalities who have previously been the host of the Academy awards include Chris Rock (2016, Ellen DeGeneres (2014), James Franco/Anne Hathaway (2011). Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Seth MacFarlane (2013) and Billy Crystal (2012).