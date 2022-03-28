Oscars 2022: …And the winners are – CODA, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Encanto script history at 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television.

The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST PICTURE

“CODA”

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith – “King Richard”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Encanto”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Summer of Soul”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Drive My Car” – Japan

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Dune”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”