Oscars 2021 on April 26: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, ‘The White Tiger’s nomination and more, find out India’s hits and

Oscars 2021 will be held on April 25.

The Academy Awards 2021 final nominations were announced yesterday on March 15 by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and India has reasons to cheer. The White Tiger starring Priyanka along with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao made it to the nomination in the ‘Best Adapted Screenplay’ category.

Priyanka’s happiness was multi folded as she was not just the co-actor but also the co-producer of the Netflix film with its director Ramin Bahrani, filmmakers Mukul Deora and Ava DuVerna. Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also celebrated the Oscar nod with a social media post. “Officially part of an Oscar-nominated film” said Gourav’s Instagram post who also bagged a BAFTA nomination in the Best Actor category for the same movie.

Among other Bollywood celebs, congratulations were in row from writer, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and filmmaker Kabir Bedi. DuVernay, who backed the Netflix movie, also congratulated the cast and crew. “Magnificent work by Ramin Bahrani, Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot. Please enjoy these gems if you haven’t already,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the Best Documentary feature category, “My Octopus Teacher” that had India’s Swati Thiyagarajan serving as a production manager made it to the top race. Actress Dia Mirza congratulated Swati for the same. “Not surprising at all!!! Congratulations” said her tweet. Directed by, Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed the film shows the unusual friendship between the filmmaker and a South African octopus, as she makes him learn the mysteries of her world.

Not surprising at all!!! Congratulations #MyOctopusTeacher ???? https://t.co/gDFvluV53y — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Karishma Dev Dube’s directorial “Bittu” which got the nation excited is out of the Oscars race in the Best Live Action Short Film segment. The film, which had advanced to the 10 films shortlist last month, failed to book the final spot in the Academy Award nominations.

“Mank”, “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “ The Trial of the Chicago 7″ bagged nomination for Best Picture Category. In the Best Director nominations, Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) bagged nominations.

Deceased actor Chadwick Boseman won Oscar nominations for Best Actor along with Riz Ahmed, Steven Yeun, Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman. The actress who was nominated in a Leading role is Carey Milligan, Vanessa Kirby, Viola Davis, Frances McDormand and Andra Day.

David Fincher movie Mank scored the maximum spots, of a total of ten. The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland and The Father tied had six nominations each.

The Black Tiger will be contesting with One Night in Miami, the Father, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm for the final Oscars day, April 26, 2021. according to Indian Standard Time

The White Tiger has been adapted from Aravind Adiga’s bestselling book of the same name. The Book also went on to receive the 2018 Man Booker Prize.