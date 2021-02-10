Oscars 2021: ‘Bittu’ makes it to Live Action Short Film shortlist; ‘Jallikattu’ out of race

A still from Krishna Dev Dube’s directorial Bittu

The 93rd Academy Awards shortlists has been announced in nine categories and India has a reason to cheer. Krishna Dev Dube’s directorial Bittu has made it to the Live Action Short Film category.

The film was backed by Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Guneet Monga under their collective Indian Women Rising. Sharing the news on social media, all three women expressed their excitement. The big news has left others in Indian film industry elated as well.

Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the news and wished the team luck. Vidya Balan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sandhya Mridul also congratulated the makers for this big achievement and recognition.

Bittu is based on a true story. It is a heartwarming tale of two school-going girls and their friendship that gets affected due to an accident, says its official synopsis. The film made its cut among 174 entries from all across the world.

Bittu has earlier won the Student Academy Award and was showcased at over eighteen film festivals across the world. At the Oscars it will be competing with ten other films in the Live Action Short Film category. Other films selected are ‘Da Yie’, ‘Feeling Through’, White Eye’, ‘The Human Voice’, ‘The Letter Room’, ‘Two Distant Strangers’, ‘The Van’, ‘The Present’ and ‘The Kicksled Choir’

The list was prepared by the Short Film and Feature Animation Branch vote who determine the shortlist and the nominees. These movies again will be vying for a spot in the final five for the final day of the Academy Awards 2021.

India’s official entry to the Oscars, “Jallikattu”, a Malayalam movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, however, failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 International Feature Films. Films from Chile, Denmark, Iran, Russia, Taiwan, Tunisia, Mexico, Czech Republic, Guatemala Hong Kong found their names in the list.

Other category shortlists announced were Documentary Feature, Documentary Short subject, Animated Short Film, Music (Original score, Music (Original Song), Makeup and Hairstyling, Live Action Short Film and Visual effects. Nominations for Oscars for the top 5 spot will be announced on March 15 while the final day award event will be aired on April 25.