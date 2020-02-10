Oscars 2020: Academy Museum set to open in December, says Tom Hanks

Los Angeles | Published: February 10, 2020

"There is plenty of culture to be found in the City of Angels, but there has never been a museum dedicated to the art and science of motion pictures," Hanks said.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open to the public on December 14 this year, veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced during the Oscar ceremony in the Dolby Theatre. Hanks is museum trustee and co-chair of the Academy Museum campaign with chair Bob Iger and co-chair Annette Bening. “There is plenty of culture to be found in the City of Angels, but there has never been a museum dedicated to the art and science of motion pictures,” Hanks said.

Academy Museum Director Bill Kramer said in statement, “We cannot wait to welcome the whole world to the Academy Museum. When our doors open on December 14, our thrilling combination of exhibitions, screenings, and public and educational programs will create unparalleled experiences for movie lovers everywhere.”

The museum was first announced in 2012. Major construction has been completed on the museum’s iconic building, designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano and located on Los Angeles’s Miracle Mile.

