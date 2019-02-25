Oscars 2019: See the complete list of winners!

Oscars 2019: The 91st Academy Awards ended with Green Book collecting the top prize
Finally, the Oscar day and the 91st Academy Awards began in Los Angeles this morning with Regina King taking home the first award – Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. Mahershala Ali won his second Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Green Book, after his first for Moonlight two years ago. Crowd favourite Black Panther scored wins for Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Shallow from A Star Is Born won Best Original Song, and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed it live. Roma, which leads the honour roll with 10 nominations (with The Favourite), won Best Foreign Film as well as Best Cinematography. Bohemian Rhapsody took both awards for Oscar in film editing as well as achievement in sound. The Guneet Monga-produced Period. End Of Sentence, set in India, won Best Documentary Short.
The Oscars opened with a performance by Adam Lambert and Queen. Two films lead the nomination roster – The Favourite and Roma, both competing for Best Picture and other major Oscars, have 10 nominations each. The recipients of this year’s honorary Oscars are actress Cicely Tyson, composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy while producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy receive the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.
The Oscars have been mired in controversy this year, from the lack of a host after Kevin Hart withdrew over homophobic tweets to a reversed decision to present four awards in commercial breaks.
And the Oscars this year went to:
Best Picture: Green Book
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron for the movie Roma
Best Actress: Olivia Colman for the movie The Favourite
Best Actor: Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King for the movie If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Foreign Film: Roma (Mexico)
Best Animated Feature Film: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay: Green Book
Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman
Best Original Score: Black Panther
Best Original Song: Shallow, A Star Is Born
Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo
Best Documentary Short: Period. End Of Sentence
Best Live Action Short: Skin
Best Animated Short: Bao
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Best Production Design: Black Panther
Best Costume Design: Black Panther
Best Hair And Makeup: Vice
Best Sound Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Sound Mixing: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Visual Effects: First Man
Best Editing: Bohemian Rhapsody
