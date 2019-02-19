Oscars 2019: Queen to perform at Academy Awards ceremony in LA!

Queen + Adam Lambert will perform at the Oscars 2019 on February 24. (Photo: Twitter/Queen)

Oscars 2019: The Oscars award function has a star-studded line-up of performances. Queen has been added to the lineup of musical guests for the Sunday telecast, which will air live from Hollywood on ABC. Adam Lambert, who has been touring with the iconic band since 2012, announced the news on Twitter Monday, along with a series of clips from the band’s live performances.

Adam Lambert’s Tweet:

Queen’s inclusion is, of course, because of best picture nominee “Bohemian Rhapsody,” based on the life of deceased singer Freddie Mercury. The movie earned four other Oscar nominations, including best actor for the much-lauded Rami Malek. (Queen featuring Lambert will play Atlanta for the first time on Aug. 22 at State Farm Arena.)

Another addition to the Oscars lineup is Bette Midler, who will sing the pensive “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Midler is a longtime friend of writer Marc Shaiman (who wrote the best original song nominee with Scott Wittman), and, according to Variety, he is expected to accompany her on piano.

Other best original song performances will come from:

Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper (as himself, not Jackson Maine) for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.”

Jennifer Hudson, who will tackle “I’ll Fight,” from the documentary “RBG,” about the life of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

And Gillian Welch with David Rawlings, who will perform, “When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Considering that the Oscars are going sans host for the first time since 1989, could there be some Queen razzle-dazzle to open the show?